Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $55.98 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

