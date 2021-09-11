Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $2.94 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ opened at $213.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.