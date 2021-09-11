Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $4.14 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $273.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.37 and its 200 day moving average is $256.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

