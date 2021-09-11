Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $273.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

