Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.