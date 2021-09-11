ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MAN traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 262,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,931. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
