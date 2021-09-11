ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 262,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,931. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.