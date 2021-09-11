Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.