Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

