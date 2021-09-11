Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $107,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.49. The company had a trading volume of 232,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.18 and a 12-month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

