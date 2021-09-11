Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $61.29 Million Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group comprises 2.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $61,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MNSO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 176,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

