Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. cut their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.09. 277,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,445. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $304.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

