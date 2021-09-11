Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,500 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of 21Vianet Group worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 627,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,854. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.