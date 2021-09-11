MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Steven G. Litchfield Purchases 2,320 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,684.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.

On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

