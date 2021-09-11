MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Steven G. Litchfield Purchases 2,320 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.85 per share, for a total transaction of $124,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,684.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steven G. Litchfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,302 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50.
Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $52.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $55.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
