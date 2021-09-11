Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.13. 10,015,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,537,334. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

