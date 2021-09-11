Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 48.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.20. 5,280,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,721. The company has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total transaction of $5,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

