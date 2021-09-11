Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.01 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $33.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.95 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.40 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $131.14 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

