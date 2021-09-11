Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,236 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

