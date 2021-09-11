Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,064 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 490.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $974.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,451 shares of company stock worth $326,207 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

