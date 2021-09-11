Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $311,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

