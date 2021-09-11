Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.82 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

