Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
MRCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.36.
NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $46.82 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.