Meridian Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $149.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $173,159.51 and approximately $149.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.87 or 0.00840914 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001523 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.49 or 0.01219052 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.