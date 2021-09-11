M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Clare Bousfield Purchases 76 Shares of Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield acquired 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Friday, July 9th, Clare Bousfield purchased 66 shares of M&G stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($195.74).

MNG stock opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.64) on Friday. M&G plc has a 12 month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.13. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut M&G to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

