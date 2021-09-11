Michael L. Baur Sells 19,032 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SCSC stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.15 million, a PE ratio of 88.45 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ScanSource by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

