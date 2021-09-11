Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target Raised to GBX 162 at Canaccord Genuity

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON MBH opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.98. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £132.57 million and a P/E ratio of 28.67.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.