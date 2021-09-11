Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.51. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.