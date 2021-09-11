MicroBitcoin (MBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $504,724.62 and approximately $35.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002152 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006063 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00051695 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

