Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.12.

MSFT opened at $295.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.00. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

