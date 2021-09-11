Mina (MINA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $226.23 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $226.23 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00011635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00182617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,532.91 or 0.99863943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.04 or 0.07134648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00869963 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 212,224,090 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

