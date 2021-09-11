Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) vs. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Kura Sushi USA and Mitchells & Butlers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kura Sushi USA
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3.00
|Mitchells & Butlers
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
24.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kura Sushi USA
|-38.38%
|-59.81%
|-19.77%
|Mitchells & Butlers
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kura Sushi USA
|$45.17 million
|9.69
|-$17.36 million
|($2.08)
|-22.08
|Mitchells & Butlers
|$1.88 billion
|0.78
|-$142.90 million
|($0.08)
|-42.63
Kura Sushi USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Kura Sushi USA beats Mitchells & Butlers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
