Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MSBHF stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.37.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.