Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
MSBHF stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.37.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.