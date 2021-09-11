Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 54.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,972,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,058 shares of company stock valued at $132,086,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $160.67 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

