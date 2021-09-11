Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $523,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

