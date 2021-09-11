Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $651,000 Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Ducommun worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $605.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

