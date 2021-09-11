Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $801,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $33,712,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 129.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

VALE stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

