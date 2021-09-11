Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,285,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after buying an additional 915,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 387,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.