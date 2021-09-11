Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Momo were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 222,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Momo by 25.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 467,604 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 70.2% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 561,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,160,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 403,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

