MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.96, for a total transaction of $596,719.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,579.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,887 shares of company stock worth $79,874,529. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock traded up $13.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,834. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $515.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.47.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

