Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and last traded at GBX 1,446 ($18.89). 218,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 431,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,418.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,378.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Get Monks Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.01%.

In other Monks Investment Trust news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, with a total value of £13,170 ($17,206.69).

About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.