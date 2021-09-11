Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been given a C$2.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.63 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78.
