Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been given a C$2.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.63 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

