Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Almirall stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Almirall has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

