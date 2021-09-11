Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 307,567 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $13,082,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Cowen increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,175 shares of company stock worth $30,951,347. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

