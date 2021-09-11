Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,640 shares of company stock worth $2,012,586. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

