Morgan Stanley Has $1.04 Million Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

PMX opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

