Morgan Stanley Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 50,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 277.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TARO opened at $69.59 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

