Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.