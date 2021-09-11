Morgan Stanley Sells 148,729 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 148,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Danaos were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Danaos by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAC opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

