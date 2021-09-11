Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

