MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.22% of MSA Safety worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

