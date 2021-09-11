Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 103.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 38.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $241.17 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.