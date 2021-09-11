Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

MTB opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.